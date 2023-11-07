Which team is going to emerge victorious on Tuesday, November 7, when the Western Michigan Broncos and Central Michigan Chippewas square off at 7:00 PM? Our projection model sides with the Broncos. See our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Western Michigan vs. Central Michigan Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Under (56.5) Western Michigan 29, Central Michigan 26

Western Michigan Betting Info (2023)

The Broncos have an implied moneyline win probability of 60.0% in this matchup.

The Broncos are 6-3-0 against the spread this year.

Western Michigan is a perfect 2-0 ATS when playing as at least 3-point favorites.

The Broncos have seen six of its nine games go over the point total.

The over/under for this game is 56.5 points, 5.2 more than the average point total for Western Michigan games this season.

Central Michigan Betting Info (2023)

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Chippewas have a 44.4% chance to win.

The Chippewas have a 3-6-0 record against the spread this year.

Central Michigan is 3-1 against the spread when an underdog by 3 points or more this year.

The Chippewas have hit the over in five of their nine games with a set total (55.6%).

The average point total for the Central Michigan this year is 9.6 points lower than this game's over/under.

Broncos vs. Chippewas 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Western Michigan 26.2 32.8 32.7 25.0 23.0 36.7 Central Michigan 23.7 29.9 31.3 26.5 17.6 32.6

