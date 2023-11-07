The Victory Cannon is up for grabs when the Western Michigan Broncos (3-6) and the Central Michigan Chippewas (5-4) hit the field. We have the odds and best bets for you below.

When and Where is Western Michigan vs. Central Michigan?

  • Date: Tuesday, November 7, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPNU
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Kalamazoo, Michigan
  • Venue: Waldo Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Prediction: Western Michigan 29, Central Michigan 26
  • Western Michigan has not yet lost a game it played as the moneyline favorite this season, going 3-0.
  • The Broncos have played as a moneyline favorite of -160 or shorter in just one game this season, which they won.
  • Central Michigan has entered the game as an underdog four times this season and won twice.
  • This season, the Chippewas have won two of their four games when they're the underdog by at least +130 on the moneyline.
  • The Broncos have an implied moneyline win probability of 61.5% in this matchup.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Western Michigan (-3)
  • Western Michigan has six wins in nine games versus the spread this season.
  • The Broncos have always covered the spread this season when favored by 3 points or more.
  • Against the spread, Central Michigan is 3-6-0 this season.
  • So far this season, the Chippewas have been installed as underdogs by a 3-point margin or more four times and are 3-1 ATS in those matchups.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Under (58)
  • Four of Western Michigan's games this season have gone over Tuesday's over/under of 58 points.
  • There have been four Central Michigan games that have finished with a combined score higher than 58 points this season.
  • Together, the two teams combine for 49.9 points per game, 8.1 points fewer than the total of 58 for this contest.

Splits Tables

Western Michigan

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 51.3 51.2 51.3
Implied Total AVG 33.8 30 35.7
ATS Record 6-3-0 2-1-0 4-2-0
Over/Under Record 6-3-0 2-1-0 4-2-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 3-0 2-0 1-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 0-6 0-1 0-5

Central Michigan

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 46.9 46.5 47.3
Implied Total AVG 29.4 27.5 31
ATS Record 3-6-0 1-3-0 2-3-0
Over/Under Record 5-4-0 3-1-0 2-3-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 3-2 3-0 0-2
Moneyline Underdog Record 2-2 1-0 1-2

