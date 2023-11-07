Player prop bet odds for Artemi Panarin and others are listed when the New York Rangers host the Detroit Red Wings at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Red Wings vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

TV Channel: TNT and Max

Red Wings vs. Rangers Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Detroit Red Wings

Alex DeBrincat Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -208)

Alex DeBrincat has helped lead the attack for Detroit this season with nine goals and five assists.

DeBrincat Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Bruins Nov. 4 0 1 1 5 vs. Panthers Nov. 2 0 0 0 5 at Islanders Oct. 30 0 0 0 2 at Bruins Oct. 28 0 0 0 3 vs. Jets Oct. 26 0 0 0 4

Moritz Seider Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200)

Moritz Seider's one goal and 10 assists add up to 11 points this season.

Seider Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Bruins Nov. 4 0 1 1 3 vs. Panthers Nov. 2 0 0 0 1 at Islanders Oct. 30 0 2 2 3 at Bruins Oct. 28 0 0 0 0 vs. Jets Oct. 26 0 1 1 4

NHL Props Today: New York Rangers

Artemi Panarin Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)

1.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

One of New York's top offensive players this season is Panarin, who has scored 18 points in 11 games (six goals and 12 assists).

Panarin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Wild Nov. 4 1 1 2 4 vs. Hurricanes Nov. 2 0 1 1 3 at Jets Oct. 30 1 2 3 2 at Canucks Oct. 28 1 1 2 3 at Oilers Oct. 26 0 2 2 7

Adam Fox is another of New York's top contributors through 10 games, with three goals and eight assists.

