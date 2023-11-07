The Eastern Conference's second-ranked squad, the New York Rangers (8-2-1), host the fourth-ranked unit from the conference, the Detroit Red Wings (7-4-1), on Tuesday, November 7 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and Max.

Red Wings vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Rangers (-160) Red Wings (+135) 6 Rangers (-1.5)

The Red Wings have been listed as an underdog 10 times this season, and won six of those games.

Detroit has entered four games this season as an underdog by +135 or more and is 2-2 in those contests.

The Red Wings have a 42.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Detroit has played eight games this season that ended with more than 6 goals.

Rangers Total (Rank) Red Wings Total (Rank) 34 (18th) Goals 45 (4th) 23 (1st) Goals Allowed 37 (17th) 12 (5th) Power Play Goals 14 (3rd) 6 (9th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 8 (17th)

The Red Wings have scored the fourth-most goals (45 goals, 3.8 per game) in the NHL.

The Red Wings have conceded 3.1 goals per game, 37 total, which ranks 17th among league teams.

Their +8 goal differential is sixth-best in the league.

