Two of the top teams in the Eastern Conference will battle when the second-place New York Rangers (8-2-1) host the fourth-place Detroit Red Wings (7-4-1) on Tuesday, November 7 at Madison Square Garden.

You can see the Red Wings-Rangers matchup on TNT and Max.

Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Red Wings vs Rangers Additional Info

Red Wings Stats & Trends

The Red Wings have given up 37 total goals this season (3.1 per game), 17th in the league.

The Red Wings are fourth in the league in scoring (45 goals, 3.8 per game).

Defensively, the Red Wings have allowed 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 36 goals during that span.

Red Wings Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Dylan Larkin 12 5 12 17 6 9 50.2% Alex DeBrincat 12 9 5 14 10 8 0% Moritz Seider 12 1 10 11 5 4 - Lucas Raymond 12 4 6 10 6 2 0% Shayne Gostisbehere 12 3 6 9 7 2 -

Rangers Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Rangers have been the stingiest unit in NHL play, conceding 23 total goals (just 2.1 per game).

The Rangers rank 18th in the league with 34 goals scored (3.1 per game).

Over on the defensive side, the Rangers have given up 2.2 goals per game (22 total) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.9 goals-per-game average (29 total) during that span.

Rangers Key Players