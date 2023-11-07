Tuesday's contest at Crisler Center has the Michigan Wolverines (0-0) matching up with the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (0-0) at 8:30 PM ET (on November 7). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 78-65 win as our model heavily favors Michigan.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Michigan vs. UNC Asheville Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: Ann Arbor, Michigan

Ann Arbor, Michigan Venue: Crisler Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Michigan vs. UNC Asheville Score Prediction

Prediction: Michigan 78, UNC Asheville 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Michigan vs. UNC Asheville

Computer Predicted Spread: Michigan (-12.8)

Michigan (-12.8) Computer Predicted Total: 142.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Michigan Performance Insights

Michigan put up 73.4 points per game and allowed 69.6 last year, ranking them 134th in college basketball offensively and 159th defensively.

The Wolverines were 52nd in the country in rebounds per game (34.1) and 247th in rebounds conceded (32.1) last year.

Michigan was 249th in college basketball in assists (12.2 per game) last season.

Last season, the Wolverines were 134th in the country in 3-point makes (7.7 per game) and 122nd in 3-point percentage (35.1%).

Michigan was 100th in the country in 3-pointers conceded (6.6 per game) and 61st in 3-point percentage defensively (31.7%) last year.

Michigan attempted 37.3% percent of its shots from beyond the arc last year, and 62.7% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 29.1% of Michigan's baskets were 3-pointers, and 70.9% were 2-pointers.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.