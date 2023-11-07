The Michigan Wolverines (0-0) hit the court against the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (0-0) at 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 on Big Ten Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Michigan vs. UNC Asheville Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan

Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Michigan Stats Insights

The Wolverines shot 45% from the field last season, 2.6 percentage points higher than the 42.4% the Bulldogs allowed to opponents.

Michigan had a 12-5 straight-up record in games it shot better than 42.4% from the field.

The Wolverines were the 52nd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Bulldogs ranked 183rd.

Last year, the Wolverines averaged 73.4 points per game, just 4.3 more points than the 69.1 the Bulldogs gave up.

Michigan went 14-5 last season when scoring more than 69.1 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Michigan Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Michigan fared better when playing at home last season, putting up 76.6 points per game, compared to 68.7 per game in road games.

At home, the Wolverines surrendered 1.6 fewer points per game (68) than on the road (69.6).

When playing at home, Michigan drained 0.9 more treys per game (8.2) than in road games (7.3). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (36.7%) compared to away from home (33.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Michigan Upcoming Schedule