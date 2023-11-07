Will Jake Walman light the lamp when the Detroit Red Wings play the New York Rangers on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Jake Walman score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Walman stats and insights

In three of 12 games this season, Walman has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Rangers.

On the power play he has one goal, plus two assists.

Walman's shooting percentage is 13.6%, and he averages 1.8 shots per game.

Rangers defensive stats

On defense, the Rangers are the stingiest unit in the league by conceding 23 total goals (2.1 per game).

So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.5 hits and 19.1 blocked shots per game.

Red Wings vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

