The Detroit Red Wings, including David Perron, will be on the ice Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, and they'll be facing the New York Rangers. If you'd like to wager on Perron's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

David Perron vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
TV Channel: TNT and Max

Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Red Wings vs Rangers Game Info

Perron Season Stats Insights

Perron has averaged 15:13 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -2).

In three of 12 games this season, Perron has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Perron has registered a point in a game four times this year over 12 games played, with multiple points in two games.

In three of 12 games this season, Perron has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Perron's implied probability to go over his point total is 48.8% based on the odds.

Perron has an implied probability of 31.2% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Perron Stats vs. the Rangers

The Rangers have given up 23 goals in total (only 2.1 per game), which ranks first in the NHL for the fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's fifth-best goal differential at +11.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 12 Games 3 7 Points 3 3 Goals 0 4 Assists 3

