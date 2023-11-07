Daniel Sprong Game Preview: Red Wings vs. Rangers - November 7
The Detroit Red Wings, including Daniel Sprong, take the ice Tuesday against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden, with the puck dropping at 7:30 PM ET. If you're thinking about a wager on Sprong against the Rangers, we have lots of info to help.
Daniel Sprong vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)
Red Wings vs Rangers Game Info
Sprong Season Stats Insights
- Sprong's plus-minus this season, in 13:49 per game on the ice, is +5.
- Sprong has a goal in three of 12 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.
- Sprong has a point in eight games this year through 12 games played, but none of those games resulted in a multi-point effort.
- In five of 12 games this season, Sprong has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.
- Sprong has an implied probability of 45.5% to exceed his point total based on the odds.
- There is an implied probability of 27.8% of Sprong going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.
Sprong Stats vs. the Rangers
- The Rangers have conceded 23 goals in total (just 2.1 per game), the least in the league.
- The team's +11 goal differential ranks fifth-best in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. New York
|12
|Games
|2
|8
|Points
|0
|3
|Goals
|0
|5
|Assists
|0
