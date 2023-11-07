Based on our computer model, the Western Michigan Broncos will take down the Central Michigan Chippewas when the two teams match up at Waldo Stadium on Tuesday, November 7, which begins at 7:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Central Michigan vs. Western Michigan Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Under (56.5) Western Michigan 29, Central Michigan 26

Central Michigan Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Chippewas based on the moneyline is 44.4%.

The Chippewas are 3-6-0 against the spread this season.

In games it has played as at least 3-point underdogs this season, Central Michigan is 3-1 against the spread.

Out of the Chippewas' nine games with a set total, five have hit the over (55.6%).

The average total for Central Michigan games this season is 9.6 fewer points than the point total of 56.5 for this outing.

Western Michigan Betting Info (2023)

The Broncos have an implied moneyline win probability of 60.0% in this contest.

The Broncos' record against the spread is 6-3-0.

In games they have played as 3-point favorites or more, Western Michigan has a perfect ATS record of 2-0.

There have been six Broncos games (out of nine) that went over the total this year.

Western Michigan games this season have posted an average total of 51.3, which is 5.2 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

Chippewas vs. Broncos 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Western Michigan 26.2 32.8 32.7 25 23 36.7 Central Michigan 23.7 29.9 31.3 26.5 17.6 32.6

