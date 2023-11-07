The Victory Cannon is up for grabs when the Western Michigan Broncos (3-6) and the Central Michigan Chippewas (5-4) hit the field on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at Waldo Stadium. The Broncos are 3.5-point favorites. The over/under is 56.5 for the outing.

Despite having a bottom-25 scoring defense that ranks 17th-worst in the FBS (32.8 points allowed per game), Western Michigan has played better offensively, ranking 77th in the FBS by putting up 26.2 points per game. Central Michigan is putting up 23.7 points per game on offense this season (90th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 29.9 points per game (104th-ranked) on defense.

Central Michigan vs. Western Michigan Game Info

Game Date: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Kalamazoo, Michigan

Kalamazoo, Michigan Venue: Waldo Stadium

Waldo Stadium TV Channel: ESPNU

Western Michigan vs Central Michigan Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Western Michigan -3.5 -110 -110 56.5 -110 -110 N/A N/A

Central Michigan Recent Performance

The Chippewas are really struggling right now offensively, accumulating 335 yards per game in their past three games (-73-worst in college football). Defensively, they are allowing 347.7 (62nd-ranked).

The Chippewas are -11-worst in college football in points scored for the past three games (23.7 per game) and 86th in points conceded (21.7).

In its past three games, Central Michigan has thrown for 152.7 yards per game (-83-worst in the nation), and conceded 174 through the air (65th).

The Chippewas are 64th in college football in rushing yards per game during their past three games (182.3), and -39-worst in rushing yards conceded (173.7).

The Chippewas have one win against the spread, and are 1-2 overall, over their last three contests.

In Central Michigan's past three games, it has gone over the total once.

Central Michigan Betting Records & Stats

Central Michigan has gone 3-6-0 ATS this season.

The Chippewas are 3-1 ATS this season when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

Five of Central Michigan's nine games with a set total have hit the over (55.6%).

Central Michigan has won two of the four games it has played as an underdog this season.

Central Michigan has entered nine games this season as the underdog by or more and is in those contests.

Central Michigan Stats Leaders

Jase Bauer has recored 1,337 passing yards, or 148.6 per game, so far this season. He has completed 58.2% of his passes and has recorded six touchdowns with six interceptions. He's also chipped in on the ground with 36.6 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner nine times.

Marion Lukes has run for 454 yards on 93 carries so far this year while scoring three times on the ground. He's also added 23 catches, totaling 228 yards.

Myles Bailey has been given 86 carries and totaled 358 yards with three touchdowns.

Jesse Prewitt III has totaled 29 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 428 (47.6 yards per game). He's been targeted 41 times and has four touchdowns.

Chris Parker has caught 19 passes and compiled 301 receiving yards (33.4 per game) with two touchdowns.

Tyson Davis' 30 targets have resulted in 20 receptions for 251 yards and two touchdowns.

Maurice White has collected 3.5 sacks to pace the team, while also recording three TFL and 10 tackles.

So far Trey Jones leads the team in both tackles and interceptions. He has racked up 34 tackles and one interception this season.

