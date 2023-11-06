The North Dakota State Bison will begin their 2023-24 season facing the Western Michigan Broncos on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the North Dakota State vs. Western Michigan matchup.

Western Michigan vs. North Dakota State Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: University Arena in Kalamazoo, Michigan

University Arena in Kalamazoo, Michigan How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Western Michigan vs. North Dakota State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total North Dakota State Moneyline Western Michigan Moneyline BetMGM North Dakota State (-3.5) 141.5 -165 +140 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel North Dakota State (-3.5) 141.5 -168 +136 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Western Michigan vs. North Dakota State Betting Trends (2022-23)

Western Michigan compiled a 9-18-0 record against the spread last season.

The Broncos had an ATS record of 6-11 when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs last season.

North Dakota State put together a 15-14-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 13 times in Bison games.

