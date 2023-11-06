The North Dakota State Bison (0-0) play the Western Michigan Broncos (0-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Western Michigan vs. North Dakota State Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

University Arena in Kalamazoo, Michigan TV: ESPN+

Western Michigan Stats Insights

The Broncos shot 43.2% from the field, 0.9% lower than the 44.1% the Bison's opponents shot last season.

Western Michigan went 7-5 when it shot better than 44.1% from the field.

The Bison ranked 272nd in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Broncos ranked 30th.

The Broncos' 69.9 points per game last year were only 3.3 fewer points than the 73.2 the Bison gave up to opponents.

Western Michigan went 7-5 last season when it scored more than 73.2 points.

Western Michigan Home & Away Comparison

Western Michigan scored more points at home (72.9 per game) than on the road (68) last season.

In 2022-23, the Broncos conceded 9.6 fewer points per game at home (69.3) than away (78.9).

At home, Western Michigan knocked down 7.7 3-pointers per game last season, 0.7 fewer than it averaged on the road (8.4). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was higher at home (33.8%) than on the road (32.1%).

Western Michigan Upcoming Schedule