The No. 6 UConn Huskies (0-0) take on the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (0-0) at 6:30 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

UConn vs. Northern Arizona Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut

Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut TV: Fox Sports 1

UConn Stats Insights

Last season, the Huskies had a 46.4% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.8% lower than the 47.2% of shots the Lumberjacks' opponents hit.

UConn went 12-1 when it shot better than 47.2% from the field.

The Huskies were the 10th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Lumberjacks finished 278th.

Last year, the Huskies put up only 3.9 more points per game (78.6) than the Lumberjacks gave up (74.7).

UConn went 16-2 last season when scoring more than 74.7 points.

Northern Arizona Stats Insights

The Lumberjacks' 43.9% shooting percentage from the field last season was four percentage points higher than the Huskies allowed to their opponents (39.9%).

Northern Arizona went 9-14 when it shot higher than 39.9% from the field.

The Huskies ranked seventh in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Lumberjacks ranked 222nd.

The Lumberjacks put up 9.6 more points per game last year (73.7) than the Huskies gave up (64.1).

When Northern Arizona allowed fewer than 78.6 points last season, it went 8-11.

UConn Home & Away Comparison

UConn put up 83.3 points per game in home games last year, compared to 70.1 points per game away from home, a difference of 13.2 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Huskies gave up 63.9 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they allowed 65.8.

UConn sunk 9.1 treys per game with a 36.8% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was one more threes and 3.9% points better than it averaged in road games (8.1 threes per game, 32.9% three-point percentage).

Northern Arizona Home & Away Comparison

Northern Arizona put up more points at home (78.6 per game) than on the road (68.9) last season.

At home, the Lumberjacks conceded 72.6 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 75.8.

At home, Northern Arizona drained 9.4 treys per game last season, 1.8 more than it averaged on the road (7.6). Northern Arizona's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.4%) than on the road (34.3%).

UConn Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/6/2023 Northern Arizona - Harry A. Gampel Pavilion 11/11/2023 Stonehill - XL Center 11/14/2023 Mississippi Valley State - XL Center

Northern Arizona Upcoming Schedule