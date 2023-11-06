Oakland vs. Ohio State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 1:09 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
The Ohio State Buckeyes will open their 2023-24 campaign facing the Oakland Golden Grizzlies on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on B1G+.
In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Ohio State vs. Oakland matchup.
Oakland vs. Ohio State Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: B1G+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Oakland vs. Ohio State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Ohio State Moneyline
|Oakland Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Ohio State (-19.5)
|144.5
|-5000
|+1400
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Ohio State (-19.5)
|144.5
|-4000
|+1400
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Oakland vs. Ohio State Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Oakland compiled an 11-18-0 record against the spread last season.
- Ohio State covered 13 times in 31 games with a spread last season.
- The Buckeyes and their opponents combined to hit the over 16 out of 31 times last season.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.