How to Watch Oakland vs. Ohio State on TV or Live Stream - November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Oakland Golden Grizzlies (0-0) play the Ohio State Buckeyes (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at Value City Arena. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on B1G+.
Oakland vs. Ohio State Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- TV: B1G+
Oakland Stats Insights
- The Golden Grizzlies shot 43.5% from the field, 0.5% higher than the 43% the Buckeyes' opponents shot last season.
- Oakland went 10-4 when it shot better than 43% from the field.
- The Golden Grizzlies were the 319th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Buckeyes finished 121st.
- The Golden Grizzlies scored an average of 73.3 points per game last year, just 4.3 more points than the 69 the Buckeyes allowed to opponents.
- Oakland put together a 10-8 record last season in games it scored more than 69 points.
Oakland Home & Away Comparison
- Oakland put up more points at home (78.4 per game) than on the road (69.9) last season.
- At home, the Golden Grizzlies allowed 76.1 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 76.2.
- At home, Oakland drained 6.6 trifectas per game last season, 0.9 fewer than it averaged away (7.5). Oakland's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (30.1%) than on the road (30.9%) too.
Oakland Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Ohio State
|-
|Value City Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ Illinois
|-
|State Farm Center
|11/14/2023
|Bowling Green
|-
|Athletics Center O'rena
