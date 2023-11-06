Monday's game between the Akron Zips (0-0) and the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (0-0) at James A. Rhodes Arena should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 73-63 and heavily favors Akron to come out on top. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 6.

Last season, the Golden Grizzlies finished 13-17 in the season.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Oakland vs. Akron Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron, Ohio

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Oakland vs. Akron Score Prediction

Prediction: Akron 73, Oakland 63

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Oakland Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Golden Grizzlies had a -186 scoring differential last season, falling short by 6.2 points per game. They put up 65.5 points per game to rank 168th in college basketball and allowed 71.7 per contest to rank 329th in college basketball.

In Horizon action, Oakland averaged 1.3 fewer points (64.2) than overall (65.5) in 2022-23.

The Golden Grizzlies scored 69.4 points per game at home last season, and 60.0 away.

Oakland gave up fewer points at home (68.4 per game) than away (75.4) last season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.