Monday's contest that pits the Michigan State Spartans (0-0) versus the James Madison Dukes (0-0) at Jack Breslin Students Events Center has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 77-66 in favor of Michigan State, who is heavily favored by our model. Game time is at 8:30 PM ET on November 6.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Michigan State vs. James Madison Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: East Lansing, Michigan

East Lansing, Michigan Venue: Jack Breslin Students Events Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Michigan State vs. James Madison Score Prediction

Prediction: Michigan State 77, James Madison 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Michigan State vs. James Madison

Computer Predicted Spread: Michigan State (-10.5)

Michigan State (-10.5) Computer Predicted Total: 143.4

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Michigan State Performance Insights

Last year, Michigan State was 191st in the nation on offense (70.9 points scored per game) and 112th defensively (67.9 points allowed).

Last season, the Spartans were 156th in the country in rebounds (32.1 per game) and 123rd in rebounds allowed (30.3).

At 14.6 assists per game last year, Michigan State was 70th in the country.

Beyond the arc, the Spartans were 182nd in college basketball in 3-pointers made per game (7.4) last year. They were third-best in 3-point percentage at 39.3%.

Giving up 7.2 3-pointers per game and conceding 32.4% from downtown last year, Michigan State was 177th and 96th in the nation, respectively, in those categories.

The Spartans took 33% percent of their shots from beyond the arc last season, and 67% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 28.7% of the Spartans' baskets were 3-pointers, and 71.3% were 2-pointers.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.