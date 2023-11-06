Monday's contest that pits the Michigan Wolverines (0-0) versus the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (0-0) at Crisler Center has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 80-52 in favor of Michigan, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 6.

The Wolverines finished 23-10 during the 2022-23 season.

Michigan vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan

Michigan vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Score Prediction

Prediction: Michigan 80, Purdue Fort Wayne 52

Michigan Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Wolverines had a +334 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 10.1 points per game. They put up 73.5 points per game, 43rd in college basketball, and allowed 63.4 per contest to rank 153rd in college basketball.

Offensively, Michigan put up 73.2 points per game last year in conference tilts. To compare, its season average (73.5 points per game) was 0.3 PPG higher.

Offensively the Wolverines played better at home last year, putting up 78.6 points per game, compared to 68.4 per game in road games.

Michigan surrendered 63.6 points per game in home games, compared to 62.6 in road games.

