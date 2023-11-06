Malik Beasley will take the court for the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday at 7:30 PM ET, versus the Brooklyn Nets.

Beasley, in his most recent action, had in a 110-105 win over the Knicks.

Let's break down Beasley's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Malik Beasley Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Points Prop: Over 7.5 (-102)

Over 7.5 (-102) Rebounds Prop: Over 2.5 (-125)

Over 2.5 (-125) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-161)

Nets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Nets were ranked eighth in the NBA defensively last season, conceding 112.5 points per game.

On the glass, the Nets conceded 45.1 rebounds per game last year, 27th in the league in that category.

Allowing an average of 23.4 assists last year, the Nets were the third-ranked squad in the NBA.

Defensively, the Nets gave up 11.8 made three-pointers per game last year, seventh in the NBA.

Malik Beasley vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/20/2023 32 12 4 0 4 0 0

