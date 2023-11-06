The Milwaukee Bucks, with Giannis Antetokounmpo, match up versus the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 PM ET on Monday.

Antetokounmpo, in his most recent game, had 22 points, eight rebounds and six assists in a 110-105 win over the Knicks.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Antetokounmpo, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Points Prop: Over 24.5 (-120)

Over 24.5 (-120) Rebounds Prop: Over 11.5 (-111)

Over 11.5 (-111) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (-135)

Over 4.5 (-135) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 0.5 (-104)

Nets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Nets were eighth in the league last year, giving up 112.5 points per game.

The Nets were the 27th-ranked team in the NBA last year, conceding 45.1 rebounds per contest.

Looking at assists, the Nets allowed 23.4 per game last season, ranking them third in the league.

The Nets were the seventh-ranked squad in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, conceding 11.8 makes per game.

Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/28/2023 28 33 15 4 1 0 1 12/23/2022 36 26 13 7 0 0 2 10/26/2022 38 43 14 5 1 3 1

