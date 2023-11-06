The Butler Bulldogs (0-0) are heavy, 15.5-point favorites against the Eastern Michigan Eagles (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1. The matchup has an over/under set at 139.5 points.

Eastern Michigan vs. Butler Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Hinkle Fieldhouse

Favorite Spread Over/Under Butler -15.5 139.5

Eagles Betting Records & Stats

Eastern Michigan played 21 games last season that finished with a combined score over 139.5 points.

The Eagles had a 153-point average over/under in their matchups last year, 13.5 more points than the point total for this game.

The Eagles' record against the spread last year was 13-16-0.

Eastern Michigan won four, or 17.4%, of the 23 games it played as underdogs last season.

The Eagles played as an underdog of +1000 or more twice last season and lost both games.

The implied probability of a win by the Eagles, based on the moneyline, is 9.1%.

Eastern Michigan vs. Butler Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 139.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 139.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Butler 10 35.7% 65.3 137.5 67.9 148.7 139.4 Eastern Michigan 21 72.4% 72.2 137.5 80.8 148.7 151.2

Additional Eastern Michigan Insights & Trends

The Eagles scored just 4.3 more points per game last year (72.2) than the Bulldogs allowed (67.9).

Eastern Michigan put together a 9-5 ATS record and a 6-10 overall record last season in games it scored more than 67.9 points.

Eastern Michigan vs. Butler Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 15.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Butler 15-13-0 3-1 10-18-0 Eastern Michigan 13-16-0 2-1 13-16-0

Eastern Michigan vs. Butler Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Butler Eastern Michigan 10-6 Home Record 6-7 3-9 Away Record 2-13 9-5-0 Home ATS Record 6-5-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 6-9-0 69.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 68.6 61.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 74 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-8-0 3-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-7-0

