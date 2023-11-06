The Oklahoma Sooners (0-0) take the court against the Central Michigan Chippewas (0-0) as double-digit, 20.5-point favorites on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under set at 135.5 points.

Central Michigan vs. Oklahoma Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Norman, Oklahoma

Norman, Oklahoma Venue: Lloyd Noble Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Oklahoma -20.5 135.5

Chippewas Betting Records & Stats

Central Michigan's games last season had a combined scoring total higher than 135.5 points 15 of 27 times.

The average over/under for Chippewas outings last year was 138.7, 3.2 more points than this game's point total.

The Chippewas were 12-15-0 against the spread last season.

Central Michigan won five, or 22.7%, of the 22 games it played as underdogs last season.

The Chippewas played as an underdog of +1400 or more once last season and won that game.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Chippewas have a 6.7% chance to win.

Central Michigan vs. Oklahoma Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 135.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 135.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Oklahoma 12 41.4% 67.7 133.4 67.5 140.5 134.9 Central Michigan 15 55.6% 65.7 133.4 73.0 140.5 142.3

Additional Central Michigan Insights & Trends

The Chippewas put up an average of 65.7 points per game last year, just 1.8 fewer points than the 67.5 the Sooners gave up.

When it scored more than 67.5 points last season, Central Michigan went 7-3 against the spread and 8-4 overall.

Central Michigan vs. Oklahoma Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 20.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Oklahoma 13-16-0 0-1 14-15-0 Central Michigan 12-15-0 1-0 10-17-0

Central Michigan vs. Oklahoma Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Oklahoma Central Michigan 9-7 Home Record 6-8 2-8 Away Record 3-12 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 4-7-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 6-8-0 69.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 68.7 66.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.8 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-7-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-9-0

