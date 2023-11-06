Monday's game that pits the Oklahoma Sooners (0-0) versus the Central Michigan Chippewas (0-0) at Lloyd Noble Center should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 80-57 in favor of Oklahoma, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on November 6.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Central Michigan vs. Oklahoma Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Norman, Oklahoma

Norman, Oklahoma Venue: Lloyd Noble Center

Central Michigan vs. Oklahoma Score Prediction

Prediction: Oklahoma 80, Central Michigan 57

Spread & Total Prediction for Central Michigan vs. Oklahoma

Computer Predicted Spread: Oklahoma (-22.9)

Oklahoma (-22.9) Computer Predicted Total: 136.9

Central Michigan Performance Insights

With 65.7 points per game on offense, Central Michigan ranked 321st in college basketball last season. On defense, it gave up 73.0 points per contest, which ranked 264th in college basketball.

The Chippewas ranked 192nd in the nation with 31.5 boards per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 192nd with 31.5 rebounds allowed per game.

In terms of assists, Central Michigan delivered just 10.7 per contest (21st-worst in college basketball).

The Chippewas committed 15.1 turnovers per game (fourth-worst in college basketball), and forced 12.8 turnovers per game (112th-ranked).

The Chippewas, who were 299th in college basketball with 6.2 threes per game, shot just 30.0% from three-point land, which was 11th-worst in the country.

Central Michigan allowed 8.2 three-pointers per game (290th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing a 34.7% three-point percentage (247th-ranked).

Central Michigan took 62.3% two-pointers and 37.7% threes last season. Of the team's buckets, 72.8% were two-pointers and 27.2% were threes.

