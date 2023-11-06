The Milwaukee Bucks (3-2) hit the court against the Brooklyn Nets (3-3) as 5.5-point favorites on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on YES and BSWI. The matchup has an over/under of 229.5.

Bucks vs. Nets Odds & Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: YES and BSWI

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bucks -5.5 229.5

Bucks Betting Records & Stats

Milwaukee's five games this season have gone over this contest's total of 229.5 points four times.

Milwaukee has an average total of 232.8 in its outings this year, 3.3 more points than this game's over/under.

The Bucks are 1-4-0 against the spread this season.

This season, Milwaukee has won three out of the five games in which it has been favored.

This season, Milwaukee has won two of its three games when favored by at least -225 on the moneyline.

The Bucks have a 69.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Bucks vs Nets Additional Info

Bucks vs. Nets Over/Under Stats

Games Over 229.5 % of Games Over 229.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bucks 4 80% 114.2 230.5 118.6 234.6 227.7 Nets 3 50% 116.3 230.5 116 234.6 224.8

Additional Bucks Insights & Trends

The Bucks put up only 1.8 fewer points per game (114.2) than the Nets give up (116).

Milwaukee has a 1-1 record against the spread and a 2-0 record overall when scoring more than 116 points.

Bucks vs. Nets Betting Splits

Bucks and Nets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Bucks 1-4 1-3 3-2 Nets 5-1 2-1 4-2

Bucks vs. Nets Point Insights

Bucks Nets 114.2 Points Scored (PG) 116.3 14 NBA Rank (PPG) 7 1-1 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 2-0 2-0 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 1-1 118.6 Points Allowed (PG) 116 25 NBA Rank (PAPG) 21 1-1 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 3-0 2-0 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 2-1

