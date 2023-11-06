The Milwaukee Bucks (3-2) take the court against the Brooklyn Nets (3-3) as 5.5-point favorites on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on YES and BSWI.

Bucks vs. Nets Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: YES and BSWI

YES and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

Bucks vs. Nets Score Prediction

Prediction: Nets 118 - Bucks 115

Bucks vs Nets Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Bucks vs. Nets

Pick ATS: Nets (+ 5.5)

Nets (+ 5.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Nets (-3.1)

Nets (-3.1) Computer Predicted Total: 232.6

The Nets sport a 5-1-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 1-4-0 mark of the Bucks.

When the spread is set as 5.5 or more this season, Milwaukee (1-3) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (25%) than Brooklyn (2-1) does as the underdog (66.7%).

When it comes to exceeding the point total in 2023-24, Milwaukee does it less often (60% of the time) than Brooklyn (66.7%).

The Bucks have a .600 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (3-2) this season while the Nets have a .400 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (2-3).

Bucks Performance Insights

This season, the Bucks are posting 114.2 points per game (14th-ranked in NBA) and allowing 118.6 points per contest (25th-ranked).

Milwaukee has found it difficult to grab rebounds this season, ranking second-worst in the league with 39 boards per game. It ranks 20th by allowing 46.2 boards per contest.

The Bucks are averaging only 21.8 assists per game, which ranks fourth-worst in the league.

Milwaukee ranks 23rd in the NBA with 15.4 turnovers per game so far this year. Meanwhile, it ranks 15th with 14.4 forced turnovers per game.

The Bucks are making 14.4 three-pointers per game this season (sixth-ranked in NBA), and they sport a 39.1% three-point percentage (fourth-best).

