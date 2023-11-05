Will Samori Toure find his way into the end zone when the Green Bay Packers and the Los Angeles Rams play in Week 9 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the stats and trends you need.

Will Samori Toure score a touchdown against the Rams?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a TD)

Toure has caught five balls (on 11 targets) for 62 yards (12.4 per game) this year.

Toure does not have a TD reception this year in five games.

Samori Toure Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 3 2 18 0 Week 2 @Falcons 2 1 6 0 Week 3 Saints 3 0 0 0 Week 4 Lions 1 1 35 0 Week 7 @Broncos 2 1 3 0

