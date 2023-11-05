The Green Bay Packers' (2-5) injury report heading into their matchup with the Los Angeles Rams (3-5) currently features four players. The matchup kicks at 1:00 PM on Sunday, November 5 from Lambeau Field.

In their most recent game, the Packers were defeated by the Minnesota Vikings 24-10.

Last time out, the Rams fell to the Dallas Cowboys 43-20.

Green Bay Packers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Yosuah Nijman OT Foot Limited Participation In Practice Jaire Alexander CB Back Limited Participation In Practice Rudy Ford S Calf Questionable Luke Musgrave TE Ankle Limited Participation In Practice

Los Angeles Rams Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Ben Skowronek WR Achilles Limited Participation In Practice Matthew Stafford QB Thumb Questionable Hunter Long TE Hamstring Out Ernest Jones LB Knee Out Larrell Murchison DT Knee Questionable Decobie Durant DB Shoulder Questionable Aaron Donald DT NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Austin Trammell WR Hip Limited Participation In Practice Rob Havenstein OT Calf Questionable Ethan Evans P Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Puka Nacua WR Knee Questionable Brian Allen OL NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice

Other Week 9 Injury Reports

Packers vs. Rams Game Info

When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin

Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin TV Info: FOX

FOX

Packers Season Insights

The Packers are totaling 287.0 yards per game on offense (25th in NFL), and they rank 22nd on defense with 339.1 yards allowed per game.

The Packers are totaling 20.0 points per game on offense this year (21st in NFL), and they are giving up 22.3 points per game (20th) on the other side of the ball.

On offense, the Packers rank 21st in the NFL with 198.6 passing yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank 11th in passing yards allowed per contest (207.1).

Green Bay is totaling 88.4 rushing yards per game on offense (26th in the NFL), and ranks 26th defensively with 132.0 rushing yards allowed per game.

With six forced turnovers (29th in NFL) against eight turnovers committed (sixth in NFL), the Packers (-2) own the 18th-ranked turnover margin in the NFL.

Packers vs. Rams Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Packers (-3)

Packers (-3) Moneyline: Packers (-165), Rams (+140)

Packers (-165), Rams (+140) Total: 38.5 points

