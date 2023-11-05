The Green Bay Packers will face the Los Angeles Rams at Lambeau Field on Sunday, November 5 at 1:00 PM ET. Our computer model predicts that the Rams will win -- see below for a full breakdown regarding the spread, over/under and final score.

The Packers rank 25th in total offense (287 yards per game) and 22nd in total defense (339.1 yards allowed per game) this year. With 354.5 total yards per game on the offensive side of the ball, the Rams rank ninth in the NFL in 2023. Defensively, they rank 17th, surrendering 333.6 total yards per game.

Packers vs. Rams Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Rams (+3) Over (38.5) Rams 24, Packers 20

Packers Betting Info

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Packers have an implied win probability of 62.3%.

Green Bay has compiled a 3-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

Green Bay games have gone over the point total three out of seven times this season.

The point total average for Packers games this season is 42.6, 4.1 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Rams Betting Info

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rams have a 41.7% chance to win.

Los Angeles has put together a 3-3-2 record against the spread this year.

The Rams have been an underdog by 3 points or more five times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.

Los Angeles games have hit the over three out of eight times this year.

This season, Rams games have resulted in an average scoring total of 45.9, which is 7.4 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Packers vs. Rams 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Green Bay 20 22.3 16 25 23 20.3 Los Angeles 21.9 23 20 21.5 23.8 24.5

