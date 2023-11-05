Aaron Jones will be facing the 20th-ranked rushing defense in the league when his Green Bay Packers take on the Los Angeles Rams in Week 9, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

On the ground, Jones has amassed 123 yards after 29 carries (30.8 ypg). He has scored one rushing TD. Jones also has 10 receptions for 121 yards (30.3 ypg) while scoring one touchdown through the air.

Jones vs. the Rams

Jones vs the Rams (since 2021): 2 GP / 56.5 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

2 GP / 56.5 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Rams have let one opposing rusher to put up 100 or more yards in a game during the 2023 season.

Los Angeles has allowed one or more rushing TDs to nine opposing players this year.

No player has rushed two or more TDs against the Rams this season.

Jones will square off against the NFL's 20th-ranked run defense this week. The Rams concede 115.1 yards on the ground per game.

Opponents of the Rams have put up nine touchdowns on the ground (1.1 per game). The Rams' defense is 26th in the league in that category.

Aaron Jones Rushing Props vs. the Rams

Rushing Yards: 43.5 (-115)

Jones Rushing Insights

Jones has fallen short of his rushing yards prop bet total in each of his four games played this season.

The Packers pass on 59.2% of their plays and run on 40.8%. They are 23rd in NFL action in points scored.

His team has attempted 162 rushes this season. He's handled 29 of those carries (17.9%).

Jones has one rushing touchdown this season in four games played.

He has scored two of his team's 15 offensive touchdowns this season (13.3%).

He has five carries in the red zone (19.2% of his team's 26 red zone rushes).

Aaron Jones Receiving Props vs the Rams

Receiving Yards: 21.5 (-111)

Jones Receiving Insights

Jones, in three of four games, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Jones has 6.8% of his team's target share (16 targets on 235 passing attempts).

He has averaged 7.6 yards per target (121 yards on 16 targets).

Jones, in four games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

Jones has been targeted seven times in the red zone (17.1% of his team's 41 red zone pass attempts).

Jones' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Vikings 10/29/2023 Week 8 7 ATT / 29 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 4 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 10/22/2023 Week 7 8 ATT / 35 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 3 REC / 22 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Lions 9/28/2023 Week 4 5 ATT / 18 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / -4 YDS / 0 TDs at Bears 9/10/2023 Week 1 9 ATT / 41 YDS / 1 TD 4 TAR / 2 REC / 86 YDS / 1 TD

