In the contest between the Wisconsin Badgers and Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday, November 4 at 12:00 PM, our projection model expects the Badgers to come away with the victory. Seeking predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Wisconsin vs. Indiana Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Wisconsin (-9.5) Toss Up (45.5) Wisconsin 30, Indiana 16

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Wisconsin Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Wisconsin vs. Indiana? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The Badgers have a 77.8% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Badgers have covered the spread four times in seven games.

Wisconsin has an ATS record of 1-2 when playing as at least 9.5-point favorites.

The Badgers have seen three of its seven games go over the point total.

The point total average for Wisconsin games this season is 50.4, 4.9 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Indiana Betting Info (2023)

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Hoosiers have a 26.7% chance to win.

The Hoosiers' ATS record is 3-3-0 this year.

Indiana is 3-2 against the spread when an underdog by 9.5 points or more this season.

Out of the Hoosiers' six games with a set total, four have hit the over (66.7%).

The average total in Indiana games this year is 3.8 more points than the point total of 45.5 for this outing.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Badgers vs. Hoosiers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Wisconsin 24.8 19.0 22.6 16.6 28.3 23.0 Indiana 18.6 29.8 21.8 22.0 16.0 43.0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.