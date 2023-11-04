Taylor Pendrith will take to the course at El Cardonal at Diamante in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico for the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship from November 2-4, aiming to conquer the par-72, 7,363-yard course with $8,200,000.00 in prize money up for grabs.

World Wide Technology Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 2-4, 2023

November 2-4, 2023 Course: El Cardonal at Diamante

El Cardonal at Diamante Location: Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Cabo San Lucas, Mexico Par: 72 / 7,363 yards

72 / 7,363 yards Pendrith Odds to Win: +4000

Taylor Pendrith Insights

Over his last 12 rounds, Pendrith has shot below par on seven occasions, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has finished with one of the 10 best scores of the day in two of his last 12 rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Pendrith has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on four occasions.

Pendrith has finished in the top five in one of his past five tournaments.

He has made one cut in his past five tournaments.

Pendrith has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five events, including one finish within three shots of the leader.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 26 40 -4 281 0 15 1 3 $1.5M

World Wide Technology Championship Insights and Stats

Pendrith did not make the cut in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2021).

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,003 yards, 360 yards shorter than the 7,363-yard par 72 for this week's tournament.

The courses that Pendrith has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,321 yards, while El Cardonal at Diamante will be 7,363 yards this week.

Pendrith's Last Time Out

Pendrith was relatively mediocre over the 16 par-3 holes at the Shriners Children's Open, averaging 3.06 strokes to finish in the 52nd percentile of the field.

He averaged 3.73 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 44) at the Shriners Children's Open, which was strong enough to place him in the 94th percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 3.91).

Pendrith was better than 52% of the field at the Shriners Children's Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.42 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.43.

Pendrith recorded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open, better than the field average of 1.5.

On the 16 par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open, Pendrith recorded three bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 2.2).

Pendrith's 12 birdies or better on the 44 par-4s at the Shriners Children's Open were more than the tournament average (eight).

At that most recent tournament, Pendrith did not card a bogey or worse on any of the 44 par-4s (the field averaged 5.3).

Pendrith finished the Shriners Children's Open bettering the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.9) with seven on the 12 par-5 holes.

The field at the Shriners Children's Open averaged 0.5 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Pendrith finished without one.

