Dylan Larkin and David Pastrnak are two of the players with prop bets available when the Detroit Red Wings and the Boston Bruins play at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday (opening faceoff at 7:00 PM ET).

Red Wings vs. Bruins Game Info

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Red Wings vs. Bruins Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Detroit Red Wings

Dylan Larkin Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +175)

0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +175) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +105)

Larkin has scored four goals (0.4 per game) and collected 11 assists (one per game), fueling the Detroit offense with 15 total points (1.4 per game). He averages 3.2 shots per game, shooting 11.4%.

Larkin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Panthers Nov. 2 0 0 0 1 at Islanders Oct. 30 0 0 0 0 at Bruins Oct. 28 0 0 0 2 vs. Jets Oct. 26 0 1 1 2 vs. Kraken Oct. 24 1 2 3 3

Alex DeBrincat Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)

Alex DeBrincat has racked up 13 total points (1.2 per game) this season. He has nine goals and four assists.

DeBrincat Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Panthers Nov. 2 0 0 0 5 at Islanders Oct. 30 0 0 0 2 at Bruins Oct. 28 0 0 0 3 vs. Jets Oct. 26 0 0 0 4 vs. Kraken Oct. 24 1 0 1 4

Moritz Seider Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -128)

0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

Detroit's Moritz Seider is among the top offensive players on the team with 10 total points (one goal and nine assists).

Seider Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Panthers Nov. 2 0 0 0 1 at Islanders Oct. 30 0 2 2 3 at Bruins Oct. 28 0 0 0 0 vs. Jets Oct. 26 0 1 1 4 vs. Kraken Oct. 24 0 2 2 0

NHL Props Today: Boston Bruins

David Pastrnak Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)

1.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -120)

One of Boston's top contributing offensive players this season is Pastrnak, who has 14 points (eight goals, six assists) and plays an average of 19:24 per game.

Pastrnak Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Maple Leafs Nov. 2 0 0 0 3 vs. Panthers Oct. 30 0 1 1 2 vs. Red Wings Oct. 28 2 1 3 5 vs. Ducks Oct. 26 1 1 2 9 at Blackhawks Oct. 24 0 0 0 3

Brad Marchand Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +170)

0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +170) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -120)

Brad Marchand is another of Boston's offensive options, contributing 10 points (five goals, five assists) to the team.

Marchand Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Maple Leafs Nov. 2 0 1 1 5 vs. Panthers Oct. 30 1 0 1 4 vs. Red Wings Oct. 28 0 1 1 3 vs. Ducks Oct. 26 0 0 0 1 at Blackhawks Oct. 24 0 0 0 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.