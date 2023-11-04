Red Wings vs. Bruins November 4 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
When the Boston Bruins face the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday (beginning at 7:00 PM ET), David Pastrnak and Dylan Larkin should be two of the best players to watch.
Red Wings vs. Bruins Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 4
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Bruins (-150)
- Total: 6
- TV: ESPN+,NESN,BSDET
Red Wings Players to Watch
- Larkin is a top offensive contributor for his team with 15 points (1.4 per game), as he has recorded four goals and 11 assists in 11 games (playing 19:39 per game).
- Alex DeBrincat's 13 points this season, including nine goals and four assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Detroit.
- This season, Detroit's Moritz Seider has 10 points (one goal, nine assists) this season.
- In the crease, Alex Lyon has a record of 0-0-0 in zero games this season, conceding 0 goals (zero goals against average) with zero saves and a .000 save percentage, 68th in the league.
Bruins Players to Watch
- One of Boston's top offensive players this season is Pastrnak, with 14 points (eight goals, six assists) and an average ice time of 19:24 per game.
- Brad Marchand has picked up 10 points (one per game), scoring five goals and adding five assists.
- Charlie McAvoy has nine points for Boston, via two goals and seven assists.
- Linus Ullmark's record is 4-0-1. He has conceded nine goals (1.8 goals against average) and racked up 139 saves with a .939% save percentage (ninth-best in league).
Red Wings vs. Bruins Stat Comparison
|Bruins Rank
|Bruins AVG
|Red Wings AVG
|Red Wings Rank
|16th
|3.1
|Goals Scored
|3.64
|5th
|1st
|1.6
|Goals Allowed
|3
|12th
|13th
|32.1
|Shots
|30.1
|19th
|13th
|29.8
|Shots Allowed
|31
|19th
|20th
|15.63%
|Power Play %
|28.57%
|6th
|1st
|97.44%
|Penalty Kill %
|83.33%
|10th
