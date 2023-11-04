When the Boston Bruins face the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday (beginning at 7:00 PM ET), David Pastrnak and Dylan Larkin should be two of the best players to watch.

Red Wings vs. Bruins Game Information

Red Wings Players to Watch

Larkin is a top offensive contributor for his team with 15 points (1.4 per game), as he has recorded four goals and 11 assists in 11 games (playing 19:39 per game).

Alex DeBrincat's 13 points this season, including nine goals and four assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Detroit.

This season, Detroit's Moritz Seider has 10 points (one goal, nine assists) this season.

In the crease, Alex Lyon has a record of 0-0-0 in zero games this season, conceding 0 goals (zero goals against average) with zero saves and a .000 save percentage, 68th in the league.

Bruins Players to Watch

One of Boston's top offensive players this season is Pastrnak, with 14 points (eight goals, six assists) and an average ice time of 19:24 per game.

Brad Marchand has picked up 10 points (one per game), scoring five goals and adding five assists.

Charlie McAvoy has nine points for Boston, via two goals and seven assists.

Linus Ullmark's record is 4-0-1. He has conceded nine goals (1.8 goals against average) and racked up 139 saves with a .939% save percentage (ninth-best in league).

Red Wings vs. Bruins Stat Comparison

Bruins Rank Bruins AVG Red Wings AVG Red Wings Rank 16th 3.1 Goals Scored 3.64 5th 1st 1.6 Goals Allowed 3 12th 13th 32.1 Shots 30.1 19th 13th 29.8 Shots Allowed 31 19th 20th 15.63% Power Play % 28.57% 6th 1st 97.44% Penalty Kill % 83.33% 10th

