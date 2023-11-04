Saturday's NHL slate includes a contest between the favored Boston Bruins (9-0-1, -150 on the moneyline to win on the road) and the Detroit Red Wings (6-4-1, +125 moneyline odds) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET.

Red Wings vs. Bruins Game Info

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET

ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Red Wings vs. Bruins Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Red Wings vs. Bruins Betting Trends

Detroit has played seven games this season that finished with over 6 goals.

The Bruins have been victorious in seven of their eight games when they were listed as a moneyline favorite this season (87.5%).

The Red Wings have been an underdog in nine games this season, with five upset wins (55.6%).

Boston is 7-1 (victorious in 87.5% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -150 or shorter.

Detroit has won two of its four games when it is the underdog by +125 or longer on the moneyline.

