The Boston Bruins will travel to face the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday, November 4, with the Bruins having won three straight games.

You can watch along on ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET as the Bruins play the Red Wings.

Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET

Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Red Wings vs Bruins Additional Info

Red Wings vs. Bruins Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/28/2023 Bruins Red Wings 4-1 BOS

Red Wings Stats & Trends

The Red Wings' total of 33 goals allowed (three per game) is 22nd in the NHL.

The Red Wings' 40 goals on the season (3.6 per game) rank them third in the NHL.

Over on the defensive side, the Red Wings have allowed 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have totaled 37 goals during that stretch.

Red Wings Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Dylan Larkin 11 4 11 15 6 9 50% Alex DeBrincat 11 9 4 13 9 7 0% Moritz Seider 11 1 9 10 5 4 - Shayne Gostisbehere 11 3 6 9 7 1 - Lucas Raymond 11 3 5 8 5 2 0%

Bruins Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Bruins are the stingiest unit in league action, allowing 16 total goals (only 1.6 per game).

The Bruins rank 14th in the league with 31 goals scored (3.1 per game).

Defensively, the Bruins have allowed 16 goals (1.6 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have put up 31 goals during that time.

Bruins Key Players