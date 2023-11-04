Currently, the Detroit Red Wings (6-4-1) have three players on the injury report for their matchup with the Boston Bruins (9-0-1) at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday, November 4 at 7:00 PM ET.

Detroit Red Wings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Robby Fabbri C Out Lower Body Matt Luff RW Out Upper Body Christian Fischer RW Questionable Upper Body

Boston Bruins Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jakub Lauko C Out Face Milan Lucic LW Out Lower Body Matt Grzelcyk D Out Upper Body Derek Forbort D Questionable Undisclosed

Red Wings vs. Bruins Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET

ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Arena: Little Caesars Arena

Red Wings Season Insights

With 40 goals (3.6 per game), the Red Wings have the league's third-best offense.

Detroit's total of 33 goals conceded (three per game) ranks 24th in the league.

With a goal differential of +7, they are seventh-best in the league.

Bruins Season Insights

Boston's 31 total goals (3.1 per game) rank 14th in the league.

Its +15 goal differential is the third-best in the league.

Red Wings vs. Bruins Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Bruins (-150) Red Wings (+125) 6

