Moritz Seider will be on the ice when the Detroit Red Wings and Boston Bruins meet on Saturday at Little Caesars Arena, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Seider in that upcoming Red Wings-Bruins game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Moritz Seider vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET

ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET

0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Seider Season Stats Insights

In 11 games this season, Seider has averaged 22:54 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -1.

Seider has scored a goal in one of 11 games this year.

In six of 11 games this year, Seider has recorded a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

Seider has an assist in six of 11 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

The implied probability is 51.2% that Seider goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

There is a 46.5% chance of Seider having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Seider Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have conceded 16 goals in total (only 1.6 per game), the least in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+15) ranks third-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 11 Games 4 10 Points 2 1 Goals 1 9 Assists 1

