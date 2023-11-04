The Purdue Boilermakers (2-6) are 32.5-point underdogs in a road Big Ten matchup against the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (8-0) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Michigan Stadium. The contest has an over/under of 52.5 points.

Defensively, Michigan has been a top-25 unit, ranking best by giving up just 226.8 yards per game. The offense ranks 45th (421.6 yards per game). With 348.8 total yards per game on offense, Purdue ranks 98th in the FBS in 2023. Defensively, it ranks 73rd, allowing 380.6 total yards per game.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Michigan vs. Purdue Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Ann Arbor, Michigan

Ann Arbor, Michigan Venue: Michigan Stadium

Michigan Stadium TV Channel: NBC

Michigan vs Purdue Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Michigan -32.5 -110 -110 52.5 -110 -110 N/A N/A

Looking to place a bet on Michigan vs. Purdue? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Michigan Recent Performance

From a defensive perspective, the Wolverines have been a top-25 unit over the last three contests with 194.3 total yards surrendered per game (sixth-best). They haven't played as well on the offensive side of the ball, with 438.7 total yards per game (-22-worst).

In addition to a top-25 scoring offense over the last three games (third-best with 51 points per game), the Wolverines also have a top-25 scoring defense (second-best with 5.7 points allowed per game) over that time frame.

While Michigan ranks 51st in passing yards per game over the last three contests (280.7), it ranks sixth-best on defense (108.3 passing yards allowed per game) during that three-game stretch.

With an average of 158 rushing yards per game on offense and 86 rushing yards allowed on defense over the last three contests, the Wolverines rank 105th and 30th, respectively, during that period.

In their past three games, the Wolverines have covered the spread each time, and are 3-0 overall.

In its past three contests, Michigan has hit the over.

Week 10 Big Ten Betting Trends

Michigan Betting Records & Stats

Michigan has a 4-3-0 record against the spread this season.

The Wolverines have been favored by 32.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.

Michigan has gone over in four of its seven games with a set total (57.1%).

Michigan has been listed as the moneyline favorite a total of seven times this season, and they've won all of those games.

Michigan has not played a game this season with moneyline odds of or shorter.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Wolverines' implied win probability is 0.0%.

Bet on Michigan to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Michigan Stats Leaders

J.J. McCarthy has thrown for 1,799 yards (224.9 ypg) to lead Michigan, completing 78.1% of his passes and recording 18 touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 168 rushing yards on 33 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Blake Corum has carried the ball 111 times for a team-high 605 yards on the ground and has found the end zone 13 times as a runner.

This season, Donovan Edwards has carried the ball 66 times for 211 yards (26.4 per game) and one touchdown, while also racking up 184 yards through the air.

Roman Wilson's 446 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 37 times and has collected 27 receptions and 10 touchdowns.

Cornelius Johnson has hauled in 22 passes while averaging 47.9 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Colston Loveland has been the target of 29 passes and compiled 23 receptions for 364 yards, an average of 45.5 yards per contest. He's found the end zone four times through the air this season.

Jaylen Harrell paces the team with 4.5 sacks, and also has three TFL and 16 tackles.

Junior Colson is the team's leading tackler this year. He's racked up 46 tackles and two TFL.

Mike Sainristil has picked off a team-leading three passes. He also has 19 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and three passes defended to his name.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.