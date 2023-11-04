The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (8-0) and the Purdue Boilermakers (2-6) will meet in a matchup of Big Ten teams on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Michigan Stadium. The Boilermakers will need to play a near perfect game to pull off an upset, bookmakers have them as 32.5-point underdogs. The over/under is set at 50.5 in the outing.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Michigan vs. Purdue matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Michigan vs. Purdue Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Channel: NBC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Ann Arbor, Michigan
  • Venue: Michigan Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Michigan vs. Purdue Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Michigan Moneyline Purdue Moneyline
BetMGM Michigan (-32.5) 50.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Michigan (-32.5) 50.5 -8000 +2000 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 10 Odds

Michigan vs. Purdue Betting Trends

  • Michigan is 4-3-0 ATS this season.
  • The Wolverines have covered the spread once this season (1-3 ATS) when playing as at least 32.5-point favorites.
  • Purdue has won just two games against the spread this season.

Michigan 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the National Champ. +240 Bet $100 to win $240
To Win the Big Ten -105 Bet $105 to win $100

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.