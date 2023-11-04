The Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-3) are favored by 3 points when they hit the road to play the Michigan State Spartans (2-6) in Big Ten action on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Spartan Stadium. A total of 34.5 points has been set for this game.

Nebraska sports the 21st-best defense this season in terms of points allowed (18.6 points allowed per game), but rank 19th-worst offensively (20.3 points per game). Michigan State ranks 22nd-worst in total yards per game (322.9), but it has been more effective on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 56th in the FBS with 360.1 total yards ceded per contest.

Michigan State vs. Nebraska Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

Location: East Lansing, Michigan

East Lansing, Michigan Venue: Spartan Stadium

Spartan Stadium TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Nebraska vs Michigan State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Nebraska -3 -110 -110 34.5 -110 -110 -150 +125

Michigan State Recent Performance

The Spartans are really playing poorly right now offensively, accumulating 242 yards per game in their past three games (-120-worst in college football). Defensively, they are conceding 390.7 (82nd-ranked).

The Spartans are scoring 12 points per game in their past three games (-113-worst in college football), and conceding 34.3 per game (-88-worst).

In its past three games, Michigan State has thrown for 152 yards per game (-91-worst in the nation), and allowed 246 in the air (-41-worst).

The Spartans are -91-worst in college football in rushing yards per game during their past three games (90), and 12th-worst in rushing yards allowed (144.7).

The Spartans are winless against the spread and 3-0 overall in their past three contests.

In Michigan State's past three games, it has gone over the total twice.

Michigan State Betting Records & Stats

Michigan State has covered the spread twice in seven opportunities this season.

The Spartans have not covered the spread this season (0-4-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.

Michigan State has gone over in three of their seven games with a set total (42.9%).

Michigan State has been listed as the underdog five times this season and has failed to win any of those games.

This season, Michigan State has won one of its six games when it is the underdog by at least +125 on the moneyline.

Michigan State Stats Leaders

Noah Kim has compiled 1,090 yards on 56.5% passing while tossing six touchdown passes with six interceptions this season.

Nathan Carter has rushed 141 times for 609 yards, with four touchdowns.

Jalen Berger has racked up 93 yards on 25 carries with one touchdown.

Montorie Foster's 342 receiving yards (42.8 yards per game) lead the team. He has 29 receptions on 51 targets with one touchdown.

Tre Mosley has caught 28 passes and compiled 288 receiving yards (36 per game) with two touchdowns.

Jaron Glover's 27 targets have resulted in 14 receptions for 261 yards.

Aaron Brule paces the team with three sacks, and also has five TFL and 37 tackles.

Cal Haladay is the team's top-tackler this year. He's amassed 57 tackles, five TFL, one sack, and one interception.

Jaden Mangham leads the team with three interceptions, while also collecting 27 tackles and three passes defended.

