In the matchup between the Michigan Wolverines and Purdue Boilermakers on Saturday, November 4 at 7:30 PM, our projection model expects the Wolverines to come away with the victory. Looking for predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Michigan vs. Purdue Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Michigan (-32.5) Under (52.5) Michigan 42, Purdue 8

Week 10 Big Ten Predictions

Michigan Betting Info (2023)

The Wolverines have beaten the spread four times in seven games.

Michigan has an ATS record of 1-3 when playing as at least 32.5-point favorites.

This season, four of the Wolverines' seven games have gone over the point total.

The over/under for this game is 52.5 points, 3.6 more than the average point total for Michigan games this season.

Purdue Betting Info (2023)

The Boilermakers are 2-6-0 against the spread this year.

The Boilermakers have hit the over in four of their eight games with a set total (50%).

The average point total for the Purdue this season is 3.7 points less than this game's over/under.

Wolverines vs. Boilermakers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Michigan 40.6 5.9 35.8 6.0 48.7 5.7 Purdue 21.9 30.0 24.6 34.4 17.3 22.7

