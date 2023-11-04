Can we count on Michael Rasmussen lighting the lamp when the Detroit Red Wings clash with the Boston Bruins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Will Michael Rasmussen score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +460 (Bet $10 to win $46.00 if he scores a goal)

Rasmussen stats and insights

In one of 11 games this season, Rasmussen scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has attempted one shot in one game versus the Bruins this season, but has not scored.

Rasmussen has zero points on the power play.

He has a 6.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.4 shots per game.

Bruins defensive stats

The Bruins have conceded 16 goals in total (only 1.6 per game), which ranks first in the NHL for the fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents once while averaging 19.1 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Red Wings vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET

