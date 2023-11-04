Will Lucas Raymond Score a Goal Against the Bruins on November 4?
The Detroit Red Wings' upcoming game against the Boston Bruins is scheduled for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Lucas Raymond score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Lucas Raymond score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)
Raymond stats and insights
- Raymond has scored in three of 11 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has attempted one shot in one game against the Bruins this season, but has not scored.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- Raymond averages two shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.6%.
Bruins defensive stats
- The Bruins have conceded 16 goals in total (only 1.6 per game), which ranks first in the league for the fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Bruins have one shutout, and they average 19.1 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.
Red Wings vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET
