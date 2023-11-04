Justin Suh will take to the course at El Cardonal at Diamante in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico for the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship from November 2-4, looking to conquer the par-72, 7,363-yard course with $8,200,000.00 in prize money up for grabs.

Looking to place a bet on Suh at the World Wide Technology Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +4000 to pick up the win this weekend.

World Wide Technology Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 2-4, 2023

November 2-4, 2023 Course: El Cardonal at Diamante

El Cardonal at Diamante Location: Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Cabo San Lucas, Mexico Par: 72 / 7,363 yards

72 / 7,363 yards Suh Odds to Win: +4000

Justin Suh Insights

Suh has finished below par on 15 occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished 11 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds played.

He has recorded a top-five score once and a top-10 score three times in his last 18 rounds.

Suh has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day eight times.

Suh has finished in the top 10 in one of his past five events.

He has qualified for the weekend in four of his past five appearances.

Suh has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his past five tournaments.

Suh hopes to make the cut for the fourth straight time.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 39 -3 280 0 24 1 3 $2.3M

World Wide Technology Championship Insights and Stats

Suh finished 48th in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,003 yards in the past year, while El Cardonal at Diamante is set for a longer 7,363 yards.

The average course Suh has played i the last year (7,273 yards) is 90 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,363).

Suh's Last Time Out

Suh was above average on the 20 par-3 holes at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, averaging 2.7 strokes to finish in the 96th percentile of competitors.

His 4.2-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP ranked in the 22nd percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.12).

On the 12 par-5 holes at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Suh shot better than 92% of the competitors (averaging 4.42 strokes).

Suh fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on seven of 20 par-3s at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP (the other competitors averaged 3.3).

On the 20 par-3s at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Suh had one bogey or worse (the tournament average was 2.8).

Suh's four birdies or better on par-4s at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP were less than the tournament average of five.

At that last tournament, Suh's par-4 performance (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse 11 times (worse than the field average, 9.3).

Suh finished the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP with a birdie or better on eight of the 12 par-5s, more than the tournament average of 4.4.

On the 12 par-5s at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Suh had an equal amount of bogeys or worse (one) as the field average.

