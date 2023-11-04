The Iowa State Cyclones (5-3) will face off against a fellow Big 12 foe, the No. 22 Kansas Jayhawks (6-2) in a matchup on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Jack Trice Stadium. The spread forecasts an evenly-matched game, with the Cyclones favored to win by 2.5 points. The over/under is 54.5 in the contest.

Iowa State vs. Kansas Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Ames, Iowa Venue: Jack Trice Stadium

Iowa State vs. Kansas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Iowa State Moneyline Kansas Moneyline BetMGM Iowa State (-2.5) 54.5 -145 +120 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Iowa State (-2.5) 53.5 -142 +118 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Iowa State vs. Kansas Betting Trends

Iowa State has compiled a 4-3-0 record against the spread this season.

The Cyclones have won each of their two games this season when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.

Kansas has compiled a 4-4-0 record against the spread this year.

The Jayhawks have covered the spread once when an underdog by 2.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

Iowa State & Kansas 2023 Futures Odds

Iowa State To Win the Big 12 +2500 Bet $100 to win $2500 Kansas To Win the Big 12 +5000 Bet $100 to win $5000

