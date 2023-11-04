The No. 4 Florida State Seminoles (8-0) and the Pittsburgh Panthers (2-6) will meet in a matchup of ACC teams on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium. The Panthers will need to play a near perfect game to pull off an upset, Vegas has them as 21.5-point underdogs. The over/under in this outing is 51.5 points.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Florida State vs. Pittsburgh matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Florida State vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: Acrisure Stadium

Florida State vs. Pittsburgh Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Florida State Moneyline Pittsburgh Moneyline BetMGM Florida State (-21.5) 51.5 -2000 +1000 FanDuel Florida State (-21.5) 50.5 -1800 +920

Florida State vs. Pittsburgh Betting Trends

Florida State has put together a 6-2-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Seminoles have covered the spread once this season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 21.5-point favorites.

Pittsburgh has covered once in three games with a spread this year.

Florida State & Pittsburgh 2023 Futures Odds

Florida State To Win the National Champ. +600 Bet $100 to win $600

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.