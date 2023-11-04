For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Detroit Red Wings and the Boston Bruins on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Dylan Larkin a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Dylan Larkin score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

Larkin stats and insights

In four of 11 games this season, Larkin has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game versus the Bruins this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted two of them.

On the power play, Larkin has accumulated three goals and seven assists.

Larkin's shooting percentage is 11.4%, and he averages 3.2 shots per game.

Bruins defensive stats

On defense, the Bruins have been the stingiest unit in the league by conceding 16 total goals (1.6 per game).

So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 19.1 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Red Wings vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET

