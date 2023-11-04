Will David Perron Score a Goal Against the Bruins on November 4?
Can we anticipate David Perron scoring a goal when the Detroit Red Wings play the Boston Bruins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, check out the stats and insights below.
Will David Perron score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)
Perron stats and insights
- Perron has scored in two of 11 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game versus the Bruins this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.
- On the power play, Perron has accumulated two goals and one assist.
- Perron averages 2.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.7%.
Bruins defensive stats
- The Bruins have allowed 16 goals in total (just 1.6 per game), the least in the league.
- So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents once while averaging 19.1 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.
Red Wings vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET
